Global markets at a glance

The Australian stock market is declining on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as investors turned cautious following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and on lower crude oil prices. In

late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 44.40 points or 0.77 percent to 5,743.70, off a low of 5,742.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 38.80 points or 0.67 percent to 5,782.30.

Asian stocks edged up on Friday and the dollar bounced from recent lows as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism.

MACRO NEW

NTPC’s 17 MW out of 250 MW of Mandsaur Solar Power Project has been commissioned

Canfin Homes BM on June 23rd to consider sub divisionof equity shares

GVK Power approves sale of corresponding 10% of the issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore

International Airport Limited Advance Enzymes enters into definitive agreement to acquire Palm techno Ventures Enzyme

Vedanta in focus: Ind-Ra revises rating to IND AA/ Stable

VST Tillers: Tractors May sales 800 units and power tillers 1857 units

Linde and Praxair sign business combination agreement for Merger

SAIL open to acquire good assets , says Chairman PK Singh

STOCKS IN NEWS

RPP infra Projects: Promoters sold stake and would like to bring the money back in the form of debt

Selan Exploration defers decision for Buyback of shares

IHH sole contender for Fortis Healthcare as other suitors drop out

TCI successfully incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name, “TCI Nepal Private Limited” on 2nd June, 2017 in Nepal

COMMODITY ROUNDUP

Gold futures slipped in Asia amid a continued buoyancy in equities. Speculative buying in gold seems to have taken a backseat this week after recent surge as traders contemplate over the future price course in the metal.

Rising equities have the potential to cap the gains in Gold prices at least in short term.

GOLD TRADING STRATEGY:

BUY GOLD ABOVE 29140 TGT 29240 29440 SL BELOW 28940

SELL GOLD BELOW 29030 TGT 28930 28730 SL ABOBE 29130

CURRENCY MARKET UPDATES

The Indian rupee strengthened for the third straight day against the dollar on Friday, 02 June 2017 on sustained selling of the American currency by banks and exporters. Weakness in dollar against other currencies overseas and a

higher opening of the domestic equity market backed up the rupee.

