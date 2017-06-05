Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Smart Factory Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015-2025”. A smart factory is an advanced and automated manufacturing facility that facilitates rapid, efficient and safer means and approaches to production and manufacturing of various products and equipment.

Request For Sample Report@ http://www.mrrse.com/sample/1586

Introduction

In an era of digital manufacturing, the gap between the physical and digital world is fading swiftly and being replaced with an entirely new way the manufacturing sector functions.

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global smart factory market between 2015 and 2025. The report defines 2014 as the base year and provides data for the following 12 months. In terms of revenue, the smart factory market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis that identifies forces driving the rapid growth of the smart factory market across regions. This study delivers insights about market dynamics across five key regions, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the smart factory market during the forecast period (2015-2025).

Rising focus on advanced manufacturing methods, high demand from key verticals and shift towards consumer-centric product offerings by manufacturers, are some factors contributing to growth of the global smart factory market.

The report includes FMI analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints influencing the global smart factory market. A weighted average model is leveraged to identify the impact of key growth drivers and restraints across various regions in order to help clients in framing accurate business strategies.

The global smart factory market is segmented on the basis of market structure, component, manufacturing vertical and region. On the basis of market structure, the smart factory market is segmented as to collect, to connect, to analyse and to control. The report offers a detailed analysis of each of these segments in terms of market size (US$ Bn). Key regions assessed in the report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecast the market on the basis of CAGR, but also analyses the impact of key parameters during each year of the forecast period. This helps the client to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the global market during the forecast period. Also, a noteworthy feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, which is critical for assessing the level of revenue opportunity in the market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the market is included in order to present the client with a dashboard view based on core business segments, revenue share and key growth strategy. This section is important for gleaning insights about participants in the market’s ecosystem. Additionally, it enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and successes in the marketplace. The report offers comprehensive profiles of the providers in order to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies related to products across various regions, key offerings and recent developments in the smart factory space. Key competitors covered in this report include ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, PTC Inc., Accenture PLC and Atos SE.

Make an Enquiry@ http://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1586

Research Methodology

In order to evaluate smart factory market size, revenue generated by smart factory manufacturers has been taken into consideration. Market estimates have been analysed keeping in mind various factors such as technological, environmental, economical, legal and social. In order to provide accurate market forecast statistics, the current market was sized as it forms the basis of the smart factory market performance during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of processes namely secondary research, primary research and data from paid database. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes product literature of key players, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents, recent trade journals, related technical write-ups, Internet sources, trade associations, agencies and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools, which equates to the most appropriate methodology to provide a quality market research report.

Key Segments Covered

By Market Structure To Connect Wired and Wireless Networking Wide Area Networking (WAN) Local Area Networking (LAN) Machine-to-Machine Network To Collect Sensors Digital Measurement Devices Auto Identification Hardware To Analyse Data Historian Reporting Complex Event Processing Predictive Algorithm To Control Actuators Programmable Logic Controllers Smart Robotics Additive Manufacturing Equipment SCADA DCS Others (MES, HMI)

By Component Hardware Software Services

By Manufacturing Vertical Automotive & Transportation Food & Beverage Electrical & Electronics Aerospace & Defence Oil & Gas Garment & Textile Chemical & Material Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

ABB Group

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

PTC Inc.

Accenture PLC

Atos SE

Ask for Discount@ http://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/1586

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: http://www.mrrse.com/