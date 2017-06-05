Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report to the ever-expanding online collection of market intelligence on the global industry verticals regarding the Global Market Study on n-Hexane. This report is titled as “Smart Bullets Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.A smart bullet not only follows the route of the target but also sends data, changes its speed, and turns according to it. Smart bullets exhibit various features such as better lethality with aim point range. They are also effective against moving targets. Increase in the demand of smart bullets in several developing countries such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina among others is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The smart bullets market is dominated by North America due to the focus of the U.S. government for the incorporation of the technologically advanced weapons to its weapon list. In addition, the U.S. government is also the major customer of smart bullets in both global as well as North America.

One of the major factor fueling the market for the smart bullets is increase in the budget of defense in several countries such as China, India, France, U.S. and U.K. among others. In February 2017, U.S. government boosted their defense spending by approx. USD 54 Million. This budget will help the law enforcement to keep the terrorists out of the country. In February 2017, Indian government announced to increase their defense budget by 6.2%. This budget includes to buy new equipment, aircrafts, weapons, army vehicles and naval warships among others. In March 2017, Chinese government announced to boost the military spending by 7% which in turn boost the market for the smart bullets in the coming years in Asia Pacific as well as globally. This will help the country to be a step closer to become the supreme power globally.

Global Smart Bullets Market: Segmentation

Guided smart bullets and self-guided smart bullets are the various product types of the smart bullets market. In 2016, guided smart bullets market is estimated to be the largest market followed by self-guided smart bullets market and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the criminal activities is one of the major factor fueling the market for smart bullets in some of the major countries such as the U.S. among others during the forecast period.

The smart bullets market has been segmented on the basis of end user into naval, land and airborne. In 2016, land segment in smart bullets market is estimated to be the largest market followed by naval segment and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increasing economies in the Asia Pacific region to invest significantly in smart weapons for military is one of the major factor driving the market for the land segment in smart bullets market. In addition, Wars in various countries such as Turkey, Ukraine, Lebanon, China, India, France, Afghanistan and Pakistan among others is major factor boosting the demand of smart bullets during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are the various geography type of the smart bullets market. In 2016, North America held the major share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America and anticipated to be the same in the coming years. Increase in the investment in defense is one of the major factor driving the market for smart bullets during the forecast period. Demand for airborne smart bullets is one of the major factor fueling the market for smart bullets during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major company in the global smart bullets market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), The Raytheon Company (United States), BAE Systems PLC. (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Boeing Company (United States), Taser International, Inc. (United States) and Textron Defense Systems (United States).

The segments covered in the global Smart bullets market are as follows:

By Product Type

Guided Smart Bullets

Self-guided Smart Bullets

By End User

Airborne

Land

Naval

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe K. Russia France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



