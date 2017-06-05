The word SCARA is an abbreviation of Selective Compliant Assembly Robot Arm. SCARA robots are apt for high-speed assembly, packaging, kitting, and several other material handling applications; also their designs are based on a 4-axis design.SCARA is also known as Selective Compliant Articulated Arm. It was first created by a team in Japan’s Yamanashi University, by Professor Hiroshi Makino.It can execute assembly tasks with accuracy and fast.

These robots are proficient in pick and place functions in any assembly line in industries having precision as well as speed. It is quite similar to a human armwhere the movement is curtailed vertical movement and horizontal sweeping, other than vertical; it cannot rotate along an axis. The basic structure of a SCARA robot is a chain of rigid members linked with the help of parallel revolute joints. The revolute joints of these axes are all vertical and a few of the SCARA robots have linear movement beside the vertical axis at the base and could potentially have vertical motion of the wrist linked to the end member.

The global SCARA robots market is anticipated to nurture constantly and flourish at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. For palletizing functions, there is an escalated demand for selective compliance assembly or articulated robot arm (SCARA) robots, and this as a result is fueling the global growth of this market industry.

Payload capacities, parallel rigid revolute joints, and SCARA arm movements, all of these have been uprightly placed rigid parallel revolute joints by SCARA robots, in order to make them flexible at the same time stacking up materials precisely on the needed platform and are used in mechanical functioning such as stacking or packing items on surfaces or pallets. The electrical and electronic and semiconductor industries are having a great demand for SCARA robots to assist in exclusive pick-and-insert functions, which is in majority witnesses in assembling applications and in several other mechanical functions.On a global level, in 2016, APAC region was the greatest revenue generating market for the SCARA robots on a global level and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. One of the prime factors accountable for such market dominance is the high inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) for electronics and electrical, food and beverages, and automotive industries, which promote the rate of adoption of SCARA robots.

The major market players of the global SCARA Robots market are Stäubli Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Janome, Yamaha Robotics, Googol Technology, Comau, Fanuc, Toshiba Machine, Asic Robotics, Motoman, Hirata, Wachter, SENSODRIVE, ABB, and Wittman.Based on the type of the product, this market segment is bifurcated into single arm SCARA and dual arm SCARA.

The end user and analysis segmentations of this market are automotive industry, electronics and electrical industry, heavy machines industry, plastic and rubber industry, metal industry, and food and beverages industry. Moreover, the application and analysis of the SCARA robots market on a global level are pick-and-place, assembly and logistics. Lastly, geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as China, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

