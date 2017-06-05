QUBYX Software Technologies Inc., a company developing high end software solutions for medical imaging and color management industries, received FDA clearance for its DICOM calibration tool and a Dell UP3017 monitor to be used for viewing medical images.

Wilmington, DE, USA, June 05, 2017 — QUBYX Software Technologies Inc., a company developing high end software solutions for medical imaging and color management industries, received FDA clearance for its DICOM calibration tool and a Dell UP3017 monitor to be used for viewing medical images such as MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and others, as well as for review and diagnostics by trained medical practitioners. In radiology departments, it is important that display systems are perfectly reliable, since image reproduction can play a key role in an accurate diagnosis and a treatment plan that works. The professional calibration and quality control PerfectLum software package bundled with the 30 inch DELL UP3017 monitor and calibration puck is ideal for imaging centers and small hospitals. It can be used for viewing a variety of medical images including CR, CT, DR, MRI, and ultrasound, as well as for diagnostics.

PerfectLum is a comprehensive solution which is both a medical display calibration software ensuring the compliance of any computer monitor and projector with DICOM Part 14 GSDF and other international standards, and a monitor quality assurance (QA) tool with the remote display management system for quality control operations on a medical imaging display. PerfectLum is a full-featured tool that not only calibrates a display, but also performs acceptance and constancy tests to verify that the display conforms to such regulations as AAPM TG18, DIN 6868-57, DIN 6868-157, JESRA X-0093, IEC 62563-1 ACR and NY PDM.

QUBYX PerfectLum uses the 14 Bit internal LUT of the DELL 4k monitor to calibrate it to DICOM. The monitor has a 2560×1600 resolution at 16:10 aspect ratio. The bundle contains the calibration and verification software PerfectLum and the monitor. The software offers scheduling for calibration and QC tests, history, and a remote control feature. An administrator can monitor all the displays within the enterprise, launch calibration or/and QC checks and receive alerts.

Technical specs

Superior screen performance (1000:1 contrast ratio, 4 megapixel

2560 x 1600 native resolution, 350cd/m2 brightness)

14-bit internal lookup table (LUT) for accurate DICOM calibration

Wide connectivity (1 x DP 1 x mDP , 1 x DP 1.2 (out) , 2 x HDMI 2 x

USB 3.0 downstream port, 2 xUSB 3.0 with charging capability

Benefits

Reliable Images

Precise DICOM conformance test

Multiple regulations supported (NYC PDM, NYS PDM, ACR, AAPM TG-

18, DIN 5858-157, JESRA, IEC, and others)

QC Scheduler – you will be reminded about calibrations, acceptance and conformance testing on time

Affordable price without compromising on quality

The bundle PerfectLum & DELL UP3017 is available at a price of only $US 1.649 – sales@qubyx.com

PerfectLum can calibrate nearly any display and make even an older display fit for medical imaging. It can be used on Windows XP, 7, 8 and 10; and Macintosh OS X from 10.7. Qubyx also offers PerfectLum Maintenance Plan for 3 years and PerfectLum Maintenance Plan for 5 years. The PerfectLum Maintenance Plan ensures free access to all the latest updates, services packs, new releases of PerfectLum that may incorporate program fixes, enhancements or improvements (decimal levels, such as 4.0 to 4.1, designate the releases), and even new versions ( like 3.x to 4.x). In addition, more advanced and higher-priority support is available.

About Dell:

Headquartered in Round Rock, TX, United States, Dell, Inc., is well-known technology company, that develops, sells and supports computers and related products and services. During the time of Dell’s collaboration with QUBYX, several bestselling solutions for medical industry have been introduced on the U.S. market. Among those are the Dell U3014 & PerfectLum and the Dell UP3216Q & PerfectLum bundles. Both are FDA 510(k)-cleared and successfully used in radiology departments, dental practises, and other healthcare facilities.

About Qubyx:

QUBYX is a software company focused on designing and developing high-end solutions for medical, geospatial, and prepress fields. Our products are trusted by such well-known facilities around the world, like PennMedicine the University of Pennsylvania Health System, USA; Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar; Uppsala Hospital, Sweden; University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA; University of Arizona, USA and many others.

*a software license and an X-Rite i1 puck included

Contact:

Mr. Marc Leppla

QUBYX Software Technologies Inc.

501 Silverside Road, Suite 105

Wilmington, DE 19809

+1 518 618 1012 ext 43

info@qubyx.com

http://www.qubyx.com