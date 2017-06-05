Packingsupply introduces “D Cut Carry Bags”, all new perfect way to carry your items in easy to carry extra strong carry bags. The D Cut Carry bags are a new addition to our plastic carry & merchandise bags range of carry bags.

D Cut Carry bags are plastic (polyethylene) merchandise carry bags are designed an manufactured with 50 micron thickness LDPE film with D cut at the opening end of the bag which allows it to be carried easily by any person by passing through the fingers inside. The other 3 sides of the poly shopping bag are sealed. The bags are manufactured with extra strong material which allows heavy items to be stored inside and carried along. The D cut patch is strong enough to be hold from and carried along which withstands the weight and pressure created due to the products/items placed inside.

The plastic carry bags are white and opaque in nature. It doesn’t allow clear see through of the items kept inside thus one cannot see what is placed inside. The merchandise carry bags are manufactured plain white with smooth surface which makes it easy for anyone to write on. These poly carry bags are designed in such a way that it is easily recyclable thus making it Eco-friendly for use. For the convenience we have launched two sizes which are highly useful in day to day life.

Now protect, secure and carry your valuables using the easy to handle and carry – D Cut carry Bags, available on PackingSupply.in – India’s leading online packaging materials supplier at cost effective rates.

About Packingsupply.in:

Packingsupply.in is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-old experience in printing and packaging. It is a one-stop online destination for all your packaging material helping to buy high-quality packing materials at the ease of fingertips, shipped straight to homes. The best part about the website is that one can buy in bulk with rate per pack feature and get order delivered at the address of choice in minimum 3 working days.