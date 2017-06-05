New Delhi, 3rd June, 2017: India will begin their title defense of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4. The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most intense in the world and hence there is tremendous excitement around the same.

As part of the special coverage planned around the match, News18 India has tied up with Pakistan’s leading news channel, Dunya TV, to bring special programming under the branding of Virat Surgical Strike with eminent cricket experts – Kiran More, Ashok Malhotra and Ayaz Memon from News18 India as well as Mushtaq Ahmed & Umar Akmal from Dunya TV. The distinguished guests will be joined by News18 India’s in-house cricket experts – Vimal Kumar and Amrit Anand. Along with a special pre-match episode, the coverage will include special episodes of the channel’s popular shows – Lapete Mein Netaji and Bhaiyaji Kahin.

While confronting Pakistan’s cricket experts, former Chairman of the Indian Selection Committee and India wicket keeper, Kiran More, said, ‘There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan but it is the failure of PCB and their selection committee which has led to the downfall of Pak cricket. No team has played a match on Pakistani soil in the last 10 years.”

On his experience with Indian cricketers, Umar Akmal said, “Playing against India is always a pleasure. We are good friends off the ground. I wasn’t selected this time because I wasn’t fit enough.”

Prepare to catch all the excitement around the Indo-Pak tie at Champions Trophy – 2017 as News18 India and Dunya TV will bring unparalleled and unique programming around the mega match.

Catch ‘Virat Surgical Strike’ today at 6PM & 8PM and on match day at 1PM on News18 India