Military aircraft forms an important part of any country’s arsenal, and the global military aircraft market is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The investment in the sector is growing driven by ongoing international territorial disputes, civil unrest, internal and external security threats, and existing fleet replacement and modernization programs across the world. Countries are increasingly focusing on developing and procuring aircraft of the most advanced generation, manufactured with the latest composite materials and equipped with high-end engines, landing gear, and batteries.

Research analysts forecast the Global Military Aircraft Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global military aircraft battery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations of batteries in military aircraft.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Research report, Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Concorde Battery

Cella Energy

Sion Power

Saft

Tadiran Batteries, Germany

Other prominent vendors

EaglePicher

Teledyne Technologies

GS Yuasa International

Market driver

Growing usage of Li-ion batteries

Market challenge

Thermal challenges associated with Li-on batteries

Market trend

Growing demand for more electric aircraft (MEA)

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

