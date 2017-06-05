Malt ingredients are used to impart flavor and color to end products. These ingredients are also used to modify and stabilize the texture of food and beverages. They also find use in a wide range of beverages, especially in the production of alcoholic beverages. The demand for malt ingredients is expected to increase in developing regions where consumer spending on alcohol is rising.

Research analysts forecast the Global Malt Ingredients Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global malt ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Research report, Global Malt Ingredients Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Boortmalt

• Cargill

• GrainCorp

• Malteurop Group

• Soufflet Group

Other prominent vendors

• Agraria

• Axereal

• Bairds Malt

• Barmalt

• Briess Malt & Ingredients

• Cofco Malt

• Country Malt

• Crisp Malting

• Dalian Xingze

• EDME

• Global Malt

• Ireks

• Malt Products

• Muntons

• PureMalt

• Rahr Malting

• Simpsons Malt

• Supertime

• Viking Malt

• Yancheng Chunlei Malting

Market driver

• Growing demand for malt ingredients in food sector

Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Evolving taste preferences of consumers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

