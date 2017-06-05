Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Lubrication Systems Market By End-user (Cement Industry, Steel Industry, Mining & Mineral Processing Industry, Automobile Industry and Other Industries) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022”. The lubrication systems market report by Transparency Market Research provides in-depth analysis of the global lubrication systems industry.

The report segments the market on the basis of type, process, end-user, and geography, followed by country-wise analysis. It also provides the forecast and estimates for each type, process, end-user, and geography. The market share of various segments in the report reflects the revenue generated by the sale of lubrication systems. For this research study, the base year is 2013, while the forecast is for the period 2014–2022. Market data for all segments has been provided on regional level for the period 2013–2022.

The lubrication systems market has been segmented into five broad categories on the basis of end-users, namely the cement industry, steel industry, mining & mineral processing industry, automobile industry, and other industries. The other industries segment dominated the global lubrication systems market in 2013. The segment accounted for more than 25% of the global market share. The dominance of the other industries segment is attributed to high demand for lubrication systems from industries such as locomotive, marine, aviation and others. The mining & mineral industry segment accounted for more than 20% of the global lubrication systems market. The segment is growing due to the rising demand for minerals and increasing investments in China and Africa. It is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The cement industry and steel industry segments together accounted for more than 25% of the global lubrication systems market in 2013. The automobile industry segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars in developing countries.

On the basis of type, the lubrication systems market has been segmented into manual lubrication systems and automated/centralized lubrication systems. Industries using lubrication systems have been shifting from manual lubrication systems to automated/centralized lubrication systems due to benefits such as less time-consuming, reduced manpower costs, and proper lubrication. On the basis of process, the lubrication systems market has been segmented into dry sump lubrication and wet sump lubrication. In 2013, majority of the market share was held by dry sump lubrication.

The lubrication systems market was analyzed across four geographies: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific were further segmented and analyzed country-wise. Some of the countries mentioned in the report are the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, France, and Germany. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global lubrication systems market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 28% of the global lubrication systems market in 2013. RoW was the least attractive segment for lubrication systems market in 2013.

The lubrication systems market report provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and features companies which manufacture lubrication systems. This report includes the key market dynamics affecting the lubrication systems market globally. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the lubrication systems market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. The major forces that influence the industry structure and profitability were analyzed using Porter’s Five Forces model. The forces analyzed in the report are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, degree of competition, threat of new entrants, and threat of substitutes. Major dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report through tables. Furthermore, the report provides the value chain and market attractiveness analysis for the global lubrication systems market.

Some of the key players in the lubrication systems market include SKF AB, Lube Corporation, Groeneveld Groep B.V., Bijur Delimon, and Graco Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details (if available), business strategies, and recent developments.

The lubrication systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Lubrication Systems Market: Type Analysis

Manual Lubrication Systems

Automated/Centralized Lubrication Systems

Global Lubrication Systems Market: Process Analysis

Dry Sump Lubrication

Wet Sump Lubrication

Global Lubrication Systems Market: End-user Analysis

Cement Industry

Steel Industry

Mining & Mineral Processing Industry

Automobile Industry

Other Industries

Global Lubrication Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain Italy France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

