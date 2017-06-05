<p>Long-term care refers to a continuum of care. More than just nursing homes, facility-based long-term care also includes services such as continuing care retirement communities, assisted living, and board-and-care homes. These include adult day service programs, meal programs, senior centers, home healthcare aides, and transportation services. The assisted living facilities consist of apartments, where the residents reside and are cared.</p>

<p>Research analysts forecast the <a href=”http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-long-term-care-market-2017-2021″><strong>Global Long-Term Care Market</strong></a> to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the period 2017-2021.</p>

<p><strong>Covered in this report </strong></p>

<p>The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global long-term care market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the services market.</p>

<p><strong>The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: </strong></p>

<ul>

<li>Americas</li>

<li>APAC</li>

<li>EMEA</li>

</ul>

<p>Research report, Global Long-Term Care Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.</p>

<p><strong>Request for Additional Insights on the Report at: </strong><a href=”http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/311831″><strong>http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/311831</strong></a></p>

<p><strong>Key vendors </strong></p>

<ul>

<li>EXTENDICARE</li>

<li>Atria Senior Living</li>

<li>Sunrise Senior Living</li>

<li>Kindred Healthcare</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>Other prominent vendors </strong></p>

<ul>

<li>Brookdale Senior Living Solutions</li>

<li>Emeritus</li>

<li>Genesis HealthCare</li>

<li>Health PEI</li>

<li>Home Instead</li>

<li>Revera</li>

<li>Senior Care Centers of America</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>Market driver </strong></p>

<ul>

<li>Increase in healthcare budgets by governments</li>

<li>For a full, detailed list, view our report</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>Market challenge </strong></p>

<ul>

<li>Lack of skilled nursing staff</li>

<li>For a full, detailed list, view our report</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>Market trend </strong></p>

<ul>

<li>Increasing awareness through social media marketing</li>

<li>For a full, detailed list, view our report</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>Key questions answered in this report </strong></p>

<ul>

<li>What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?</li>

<li>What are the key market trends?</li>

<li>What is driving this market?</li>

<li>What are the challenges to market growth?</li>

<li>Who are the key vendors in this market space?</li>

<li>What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?</li>

<li>What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?</li>

</ul>

<p>You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.</p>

<p><strong>Companies Mentioned:</strong></p>

<p>EXTENDICARE, Atria Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Emeritus, Genesis HealthCare, Health PEI, Home Instead, Revera, and Senior Care Centers of America.</p>

<p><strong>Enquire more details of the report at: </strong><a href=”http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/311831″><strong>http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/311831</strong></a></p>

<p><strong>About Us:</strong></p>

<p>Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.</p>

<p><strong>Contact Information:</strong></p>

<p>Hector Costello</p>

<p>Senior Manager – Client Engagements</p>

<p>4144N Central Expressway,</p>

<p>Suite 600, Dallas,</p>

<p>Texas – 75204, U.S.A.</p>

<p>Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019</p>

<p> </p>