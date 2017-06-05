IT is an integrated platform, which consists of hardware, software, and services. The IT departments in organizations are responsible for safeguarding, storing, transmitting, processing, and retrieving information. IT helps for a smooth flow of information across organizations. IT departments manage all IT-related software, services, and solutions. It also helps in integrating and streamlining processes, which facilitates a smooth flow of organizational information.

Research analysts forecast the IT Spending Market in South East Asia to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the IT spending market in south east asia for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, and replacement, aftermarket, and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Research report, IT Spending Market in South East Asia 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

apple

Dell

HP

Samsung Electronics

Accenture

Alphabet

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Other prominent vendors

Acer

Asus

Capgemini

Cisco Systems

Cognizant

Infosys

Lenovo

TATA Consultancy Services

Symantec

Market driver

Increased adoption of mobility solution in South East Asia

Market challenge

Lack of skilled talent and retention of talent pool

Market trend

Growth of big data and analytics services

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

apple, Dell, HP, Samsung Electronics, Accenture, Alphabet, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Acer, Asus, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Infosys, Lenovo, TATA Consultancy Services, and Symantec.

