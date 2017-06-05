This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Plant Protein Market.

Companies/ Key Vendors Mentioned in this report are Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, A&B Ingredients, Agridient, Amway, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, Farbest Brands, Glanbia, GLICO NUTRITION, Growing Naturals, Norben Company, NOW Foods, Roquette, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, The Scoular Company, and Yantai Shuangta Food.

About Plant Protein, Plant protein is derived from sources such as soy, wheat, and other plant sources. Its application is in food and beverages products, sports nutrition products, and pharmaceutical and personal care products. The majority of plant proteins are extracted from cereals and legumes. The quality of the plant protein, as well as its quantity, is determined based on the nutritional profile. Most plant proteins lack one or more of the necessary amino acids required by the human body for optimal growth and repair.

Analysts forecast the Global Plant Protein Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 8.29% During The Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plant protein market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of plant protein in different product forms: soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Plant Protein Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

• Demand for high protein content products

Market challenge

• Threat associated with contamination during processing

Market trend

• Increase in strategic alliances and partnerships

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

