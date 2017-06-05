Orbis Research released a new research report of 70 pages on title “Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2017-2021” Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies.

Companies/ Key Vendors Mentioned in this report are Air Liquide, Air products and Chemicals, Linde Group, Messer Group, Praxair, CRYOTEC Anlagenbau, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Welsco.

Industrial gases are a group of elemental gases or chemical gases (inorganic or organic) that usually have a low molecular weight. These gases are used significantly for specific industrial applications. Nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, and acetylene are the commonly used industrial gases. Glass is widely used in construction, automotive, packaging, and other applications. Rising consciousness regarding health and environment have made glass the preferred packaging material. Glass is widely employed to package food and beverages and medicines owing to the inert nature of glass.

Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.32% During the Period 2017-2021.

Download PDF Sample of Industrial Gases for Glass Market@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/311805

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gases market for glass industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-gases-market-for-glass-industry-2017-2021

Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air products and Chemicals

• Linde Group

• Messer Group

• PraxairL

Place Purchase Order for this Report@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/311805

Other prominent vendors

• CRYOTEC Anlagenbau

• Gulf Cryo

• Matheson Tri-Gas

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso

• Welsco

Market driver

• increased demand from building and construction industry

Market challenge

• High production cost and uncertain return on investments

Market trend

• Increasing use of glazed and insulated glass in green buildings

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by gas

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution mode

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Manufacturing process of glass

Exhibit 02: Use of industrial gases in various applications in glass industry

Exhibit 03: Global industrial gases market for glass industry 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 04: Market forecast: Global industrial gases market for glass industry 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 05: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 06: Global industrial gases market for glass industry by gas 2016

Exhibit 07: Global industrial gases market for glass industry by gas 2021

Exhibit 08: Revenue comparison: Global industrial gases market for glass industry by gas 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 09: Global oxygen market for glass industry 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 10: Market forecast: Global oxygen market for glass industry 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 11: Global nitrogen market for glass industry 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 12: Market forecast: Global nitrogen market for glass industry 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 13: Global hydrogen market for glass industry 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 14: Market forecast: Global hydrogen market for glass industry 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 15: Global acetylene market for glass industry 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)