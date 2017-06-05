Car dumpers or wagon tipplers are material handling equipment used for unloading materials from railroad cars, gondolas, or lorries. They are used for the unloading of non-perishable goods. This is done by tipping the car dumpers, which helps in emptying the loaded wagons. The tippler holds the wagon from the top and the side by using clamping devices. There are other auxiliary equipment used for the functioning of car dumpers, such as wheel grippers and wagon marshaling equipment. Car dumpers are operated either by using a hydraulic drive or an electro-mechanical drive.

Research analysts forecast the Global Car Dumpers Market to grow at a CAGR of 1.29% during the period 2017-2021

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global car dumpers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors of car dumper service providers to end-users, such as iron ore, coal, non-minerals, and other industries that include wood chips, metal scrap, and steel industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Research report, Global Car Dumpers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request for Additional Insights on the Report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/311832

Key vendors

FLSmidth

Heyl & Patterson

Metso

ThyssenKrupp

Other prominent vendors

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

Flexicon

Frigate

SCHADE Lagertechnik

TRF

Market driver

Increased investment in infrastructure development

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Decreasing imports of coal and metal products by China

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growth of rail freight route between Asia and Europe

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Companies Mentioned:

Metso, FLSmidth, Heyl & Patterson ThyssenKrupp, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Flexicon, Frigate, SCHADE Lagertechnik, and TRF.

Enquire more details of the report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/311832

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019