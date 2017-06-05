If you’re traveling to Wichita, Kansas for business or pleasure, Best Western is an award winning hotel in Wichita North that can offer you an exemplary stay. With the new website launch, you can see the high quality rooms, reviews, and find resources to give you ideas on what to do during your stay.

Why Stay At Best Western Wichita North?

There are numerous reasons to stay at Best Western Wichita North. This hotel is close to Wichita State University, making it a perfect place to stay for students and family of students.

The clean, comfortable accommodations make for a great place to stay for all types of people, and you can easily commute to the best attractions in Wichita.

What Do You Get At Best Western Wichita North?

When you choose to stay at Best Western Wichita North, you get 20,000 square feet of convention space. This makes it a popular choice for business meetings/conferences, receptions, and even family reunions. The onsite business center is perfect for business travelers and those on business trips. Best Western Wichita North could be the perfect venue for your private corporate party, product launch, or any other business event.

Benefits Of Staying At Best Western

There are a ton of benefits of staying at Best Western Wichita North. Here are just some of them:

– Free hot breakfast

– Fitness center, indoor pool, guest laundry

– Pet friendly

– On site restaurant serving up delicious meals

– Free wi-fi

– Whirlpool suites

Pet Friendly

That’s right – Best Western Wichita North is pet friendly! You can have 2 dogs per room with an 80 pound weight limit, and additional pet types may be accepted at the hotels discretion. There’s no need to go away without your furry friend again. Plus, 50% of pet fees go to the Kansas Humane Society.

Explore And See Wichita In The Best Way

There are so many things to see and do in Wichita, and by staying at Best Western Wichita North you get a unique vantage point to explore all of the best attractions. The hotel will make the perfect backdrop for your stay, minimizing stress and maximizing comfort.

Take a look at the site today if you’re interested in booking a room!

Contact:

Kim Madison

Company: Best Western Wichita North

Address: 915 E 53rd St N, Wichita, Kansas, 67219-2611, USA

Telephone: 316-832-9387

Email: kmadison@aemhotels.com

Website: http://www.wichitabestwestern.com/