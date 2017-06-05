Garden maintenance is definitely hard work; digging, weeding, fertilising and daily watering can take up time and energy with nothing much to show in terms of results. But, this needn’t be your situation – here are a few garden maintenance ideas and tips to solve gardening related issues so that you work less and enjoy your garden more…

1. A Good Plan…

Plan your garden according to the availability of space. In a small space, container gardens work well. A large yard involves lots of work so keep in mind your daily work schedules and lay out your garden accordingly. Just a large lawn with a few shady trees are comparatively easier to maintain than a garden full of flowering shrubs and plants. The idea is to keep things simple and manageable to avoid garden maintenance issues in future.

2. Choosing the Right Plants …

It is easier to grow plants that thrive in your local area. These are accustomed to the soil and weather conditions so you don’t struggle with their maintenance. Fruit bearing plants are high maintenance so choose wisely, or you will end up putting in a lot of work. Leafy vegetables and herbs are relatively easy to grow if you are looking for a kitchen garden.

3. Taking Care of the Soil…

Nutrient rich soil yields better plants. Compost, mulch, worm castings and organic manures make the soil rich and provide food for your plants. Rather than feed plants with fertiliser, feed the soil. It helps your plants grow healthy and disease resistant leading to lesser gardening related issues like weeds and pest control.

4. Mulching – a wonder therapy for your plants…

A layer of mulch around your plants provides multiple benefits. Mulching with shredded bark or wood chips provide a good growing environment for your garden. It prevents soil erosion and retains moisture. Over a period of time the mulch breaks down and creates nutrient rich soil which is great for a lush , green garden.

5. Let nature do its bit…

Mother nature provides the best for your garden. Birds and frogs control the population of harmful insects and pests. Create a habitat for them in your garden by providing food, water and shelter so that they take care of your plants by keeping pests away. Avoid turning up the soil too often as it may kill the microbes that are beneficial to the plants.

While these are just some garden maintenance tips and ideas to solve gardening related issues, you might want to take advice from experts. The principle 'one size fits all' does not hold true for lawn care and gardening. It is always good to consult your local gardening experts regarding the suitability of plants or grass for your garden.