Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) June 5, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a newly expanded distribution agreement with TAIYO YUDEN, a leading global supplier of high quality electronic components.

The distribution agreement covers North and South America, giving design engineers in the Americas valuable access to TAIYO YUDEN’s well-known brand of electronic components combined with Future’s full range of services.

Future Electronics’ success is largely built upon its commitment to maintain close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, coupled with the strength of its commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle. This partnership between Future and TAIYO YUDEN assists electronic manufacturers by offering certified solutions, optimizing their designs and critical supply needs.

TAIYO YUDEN is a worldwide electronic component manufacturer with a wide application base for their technology. They have achieved growth by undertaking the research, development, manufacture and sale of capacitors, inductors, circuit modules and energy devices. Future’s partnership will promote TAIYO YUDEN’s diversified line of highly technical electronic components, RF filters and wireless modules.

“Future Electronics is very proud and excited to expand our distribution agreement with TAIYO YUDEN to include the Americas. Our ever-growing customer base will now have a world leading supplier in TAIYO YUDEN to add to their choice of manufacturers while also benefiting from the best supply chain programs the distribution industry can offer,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate Vice-President of Future Electronics.

Osamu Takahashi, President of TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) Inc., stated, “TAIYO YUDEN, as an electronic components manufacturer, aims to continually transform and approve our business model and build a stronger earnings structure. Specifically, we will increase the sales ratio in the IoT, Automotive and Industrial markets by making use of our strengths in product development. Along with these efforts, we will concentrate on creating new businesses that focus on high value-added products. Our newly formed relationship with Future Electronics is a critical part of this strategy for us in the Americas.”

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from TAIYO YUDEN, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About TAIYO YUDEN

TAIYO YUDEN is a worldwide electronic component manufacturer with a wide application base for their technology. Since their inception in 1950, they have achieved growth by undertaking the research, development, manufacture and sale of various types of electronic components. The source of the company’s strength comes from the undertaking of development starting from material development to product commercialization.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

