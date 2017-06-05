Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Flea & Tick Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. Flea and tick infestations, along with other intestinal parasites like heartworms are controlled primarily by using various pesticides.

Flea & Tick Products Market: Overview

Animal Health Institute associates work in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency to accredit safe and efficient chemical agents in order to combat the spread of these parasites to the human population and to keep animals healthy. Ticks are known to be very harmful for pets and can cause transmitting diseases like Lyme disease. These pets can bring ticks into the human population and can cause illness from a tick bite. There are several repellents, insect killers and growth inhibitors are available commercially in the market to protect pets from flea and tick bites.

Some of these products are exclusively available at a veterinarian’s and other products are available over the counter. The products to protect pets from flea and tick bites include oral pills, sprays, spot-ons, powders, shampoos and other liquid products that are squeezed onto the pets’ skin. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, approximately 44,000 potential cases were registered related to spot-on products safety and efficacy in 2008. These spot-on products are usually sold in vials or tubes and the active ingredients in these products include permethrin, pyriproxyfen, etofenprox, fipronil, imidicloprid, cyphenothrin, amitraz and dinotefuron. The common adverse reactions associated with spot-on products are seizures, skin irritation and in some cases, it can lead to death.

Flea & Tick Products Market: Regulatory Overview

The regulatory authorities that are involved in the regulation of these pets flea and tick products include Animal & Veterinary – Food and Drug Administration and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Among these, FDA is responsible for the regulation of animal drugs and the products to manage external parasites come in authority of EPA. Further, FDA needs to approve animal drugs before its commercialization in the market, whereas pesticides can be marketed only after its approval from EPA. In general, FDA regulates the flea and tick products that are administered orally or by injection. Thus, both the regulatory bodies work together to ensure the devotion of all the regulations and applicable laws.

Flea & Tick Products Market: Key Drivers

The global market for flea and tick products is expected to record a significant growth rate in next few years. The growth would be observed due to increasing number of indulgent pet parents, rising number of pets (cats and dogs) and increasing demand for premium pet services and products. Additionally, increasing number of pet-owning households and rising per capita disposable income of population further expected to accentuate the growth of this market. For an instance, according to the American Pet Product Association’s (APPA) national pet owner’s survey, the average amount of money that is spent on their pets for food is USD 250 annually and is expected increase in near future. Hence, increasing pet-owner’s spending on their pets subsequently would increase the demand for flea and tick products.

Flea & Tick Products Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share of the flea and tick products market followed by the European region. The dominance of North America in this industry is mainly due to strong sales of pet products driven by pet owners ever more humanizing their products. Consequently, large number of new products and services are emerged in this market along with the number of pet stores to offer premium veterinary services. Moreover, presence of large number of market players in this region and increased focus of regulatory authorities such as FDA and EPA towards the health issues of pets further boosting the growth of this market. European flea and tick products market follows the North America market due to increasing number of pet-owning households and rising per capita disposable income.

Flea & Tick Products Market: Key Players

Major players operating in this market includes Farnam, Intervet, Inc., Virbac Animal Health, Inc., Sergeant’s Pet Care Products, Inc., Hartz Pet Products & Supplies, Wellmark International, Inc., Bayer Healthcare LLC, Phaeton Corporation, Merial Limited, Ecto Development Corporation, Pet Logic, LLC, Novartis Animal Health, Ceva Animal Health, LLC., Andrew M Martin Co. NV. Inc., and LoradoChem, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

