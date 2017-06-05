05, June 2017: Prostate related diseases and complications are considered among the most vulnerable diseases and can be severe at times. However, in medical arena, there are a number of treatments that have come up offering treatments to these different problems. One such advanced forms of treatment are presented by Dr. Song and his team. It is 3D Prostate Targeted Treatment that is a non-surgical method with no side-effects and eliminates the possibility of a relapse. The treatment has been devised after years of experience and clinical trials conducted by Dr. Song in the field of Prostate Targeted Treatments.

As prostate disease is considered to be among the most intractable diseases, the root causes for the same is yet to be fully understood. This treatment is a comprehensive alternative that treats various kinds of prostate diseases as well as complications including prostatitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, enlarged prostate, chronic pelvic pain syndrome and calcification. The 3D treatment is a 3 step process which begins with determining through comprehensive tests and evaluation for causative pathogens as well as prostatic endotoxin. It also looks for lesion tissue sites and analyses the sites of prostate condition. Patients may also check the 3D treatment for prostatitis review or the testimonials received from various treated patients to understand the effectiveness of this treatment.

The second step involves destroying the causative pathogens as well as prostatic endotoxin. Essentially, this is where the treatment begins which involves destroying the prostatic endotoxin and causative by using tiny injections for targeted powerful treatment medicines inside the prostate. Lastly, the treatment discharges a proprietary unblocking formulate directly discharging prostatic endotoxin and blockages. It also gets discharged inside the calcification substances from the prostate. It is one of the most unique treatments that intend to revolutionize the way prostate diseases are treated.

For a deeper understanding, patients can visit the website that offers all the information needed. Moreover, for treatments and appointments, the online appointment option can be used. Dr. Song’s 3D clinic is based in China and offers treatment at two different locations. The Xiangtan 3D Urology and Prostate Clinic is based in Xiangtan in Hunan. The other center is located in Changsha City of the Hunan Province. For direct consultation, patients may send their concerns on the respective email id mentioned on the website. The team at Dr. Song’s clinic can also be used reached through their WhatsApp Number.

