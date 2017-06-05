Deep Oscillation is already used regularly for the management of Lymphoedema in Welsh Hospitals. PhysioPod UK, the exclusive UK and Ireland distributors for the therapy are delighted to announce that the HIVAMAT 200, will now be used, where appropriate, for scar management in the Burns Outreach Services of the Welsh Centre for Burns, Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

For referral information please visit http://www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/863/page/55566

Deep oscillation refers to an electromechanical therapy method in which electrostatic attraction and friction, produced by the use of a glove or hand-held applicator, create resonance vibrations in treated tissue. These have a gentle and deep-acting effect on all tissue components to an 8 cm depth. Because of the non-invasive, non-traumatic nature of this modality, there are very early possibilities of application: following injury and from Day One post operatively, in acute pain and in wound healing, also.

Deep oscillation has been successfully applied therapeutically for more than two decades and concomitantly examined scientifically with respect to its tissue effects and clinical results. Currently there exists a substantial number of RCTs, pilot studies, case studies, field reports and studies (several in PubMed-indexed international journals) to provide a medical evidence base for deep oscillation. This article explains well-established clinical effects of deep oscillation and models underlying physiological mechanisms of action, each with references to the relevant literature.

Clinical effects The athermal mechanical mode of action of deep oscillation can induce the following clinically documented effects in treated tissue:

Strong pain-alleviating potential. This applies to acute traumatic as well as to chronic pain conditions [2-11].

Anti-inflammatory effect [12, 13].

Prevention and reduction of secondary and primary lymphoedema, as well as reduction of oedema in lipoedema [2, 4, 6, 14-17].

Prevention of fibrotic remodelling processes, reduction of fibrosis [2, 14, 15, 18].

Muscle relaxation, mobilisation, functional improvement and improved ROM [4, 7, 18-20].

Support of wound healing processes [1, 21, 22].

Normalisation of haemodynamic parameters of the skin, correction of aesthetic-neurotic problems and influence on biological ageing through preventive effects on premature ageing [23].

Accelerated recovery after intensive physical workout [24, 25].

Decongestion and functional improvement in obstructive pulmonary conditions [26, 27].

About PhysioPod UK Limited:

Winners in the 2016 Global Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards for Innovation with DEEP OSCILLATION and nominated in the Private Healthcare Awards 2017, PhysioPod® UK Ltd are in their 11th year of trading. Directed by Sisters, Julie Soroczyn and Mary Fickling, they exclusively supply the UK and Ireland the full range of products from PHYSIOMED ELEKTROMEDIZIN AG, a world-wide leading producer of high-quality equipment for traditional and innovative physical therapy in the fields of rehabilitation, sport and aesthetic medicine.

