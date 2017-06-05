Crystal-embellished Heels:- According to Mansi Bhasin she believes crystal heels are the best this season, pair it up with pencil skirt or any long dress with a bold color lip shade.

The hotter the sun the cooler the sunglasses:-

All this summer flaunt your eyes with a deep thick mascara and cover it up with pastel color Frames. If you are going to any pool party add glittery frames.

Small enamelled metal bags:-

These small creative bags are so much to go with anything you wear, from a dress to shorts from ruffles to cold shoulders. Also these cassette bags are very much in vogue.

Printed silk scarf:-

We all know what we did last summer and to make a new style this summer we have to choose a printed scarf. This goes easy with everthing you wear or may be you can wear this as a turban so slip it on and you will feel no less than a queen.

Classic leather caps:-

This tropical caps are the must have every season, add a light shade of cap to make your head look cooler pair it up with a tee shirt because year after year the classic t-shirt makes its way back into spotlight.