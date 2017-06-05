Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Global Market Study on Breast Implants: Silicone Breast Implants Segment Likely to be the Dominant Segment Between 2016 and 2024”. Persistence Market Research analyzes the market performance of the global breast implants market over an eight-year forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global breast implants market. The report analyzes the global breast implants market in terms of market value and provides information on the key market dynamics, value chain analysis, competition landscape, pricing analysis, and other qualitative analysis frameworks, including market attractiveness analysis, absolute $ opportunity analysis, and Y-o-Y growth comparison by segments to support stakeholders in informed decision making.

To understand and assess the global breast implants market performance, the report has been strategically divided into five categories based on market segmentation – by product type, by shape, by application, by end user, and by region. The report begins with an introduction and overview of the global breast implants market and throws light on why breast augmentation procedures are favored by the female population worldwide. The report analyzes the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global breast implants market over the forecast period (2016 – 2024). The subsequent sections analyze the global breast implants market on the basis of product type, shape, application, end user, and region and provide a comprehensive forecast in terms of growth trends and market value for the period 2016 – 2024. These sections provide an evaluation of the present scenario and future growth prospects of the global breast implants market. The study further discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the global breast implants market worldwide and analyzes the extent to which drivers are influencing the market in each region.

At the end of the report, Persistence Market Research provides a detailed competitive landscape with information on key players operating in the global breast implants market. This section presents a detailed SWOT analysis and useful information on the individual short-term and long-term strategies of key market players and also includes strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the global breast implants market to emerge sustainably profitable and strengthen their market footprint by differentiating themselves in the global breast implants market. Leading companies featured in the global breast implants report include Allergan Plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC., GC Aesthetics Plc., Sientra Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Establishment Labs S.A., HansBiomed Co. Ltd., and CEREPLAS.

Research methodology

To deduce the global breast implants market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region wise split and market split by segment as well as qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution of the global breast implants market. The report considers 2015 as the base year and provides data for the forecast period 2016 – 2024.

The report begins by sizing the market in terms of value. This forms the basis for forecasting how the global breast implants market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analyses based on supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the global breast implants market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the economy, the report provides market forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the global breast implants market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the global breast implants market.

Another important feature of this report is an in-depth analysis of the global breast implants market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global breast implants market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global breast implants market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index with the objective of helping providers identify existing market opportunities in the global breast implants market.

