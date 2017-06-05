AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store, has announced the addition of seed kits to their inventory. The seed kits are a collection of various seed varieties available on the store for individual purchase otherwise.

The seed kits of various sizes and types can be bought at: https:/www.allthatgrows.in/collections/seed-kits

For now, there are 3 seed kits and a gift box being launched by AllThatGrows;

A mixed seed kit containing 8 vegetable and herb seed packs

A sample seed kit containing 16 vegetable seed samples

A sample microgreen seed kit containing over 14 microgreen seed samples and

An AllThatGrows empty gift box

AllThatGrows offers an extensive variety of seeds in their online store, and with the addition of these kits, the store aspires to reach masses who are urban gardeners and are already familiar with growing food in balcony gardens or lawns. All seed varieties at AllThatGrows are traditionally grown and are non-hybrid. They are developed with an open pollinated method and are completely GMO free.

Sarthak Aggarwal, Managing Director at AllThatGrows, further informed, “We are quite thrilled about the launch of the seed kits added to our inventory. The seed kits have an assortment of numerous vegetable, herbs, and microgreen seeds from our online store. The objective of launching these kits is not only to inspire audiences to experiment with growing food at home, but to enable them to grow multiple kinds of vegetables at the same time. Packed in our exclusive AllThatGrows gift box, these seed packs can also make perfect and unique gifts for friends and family.”

The online store also plans to extend its seed range according to the season. To shop for seed kits online, visit https:/www.allthatgrows.in/collections/seed-kits

There is also a discount of 10% off on all purchases when a new user signs up for the AllThatGrows newsletter. Free shipping across India is valid for all orders without a minimum order limit.

To shop vegetable, herb, microgreen, and fruit seeds from AllThatGrows, visit: https://www.allthatgrows.in/

About AllThatGrows.in

AllThatGrows is an online seeds store that brings to you non-hybrid, pure, open pollinated, and GMO-free seeds. The store aims to connect the urban dweller with their food sources while promoting healthy lifestyle choices related to food and nourishment. With a diverse collection of Indian and exotic vegetable, herb, fruit, flower and microgreen seeds, AllThatGrows offers both variety and quality.

