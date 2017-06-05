Acrylonitrile is a colorless and clear liquid with a slightly pungent odor. It is globally used to manufacture resins, rubber, plastics, synthetic fibers, and elastomers. It is also used to manufacture carbon fibers used in the defense, aerospace, and aircraft industries. Acrylonitrile is mainly used to manufacture acrylic fibers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, polyacrylamide (PAM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), and others, including carbon fiber and acrylonitrile styrene acrylate.

Research analysts forecast the Global Acrylonitrile Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Key vendors

Asahi Kasei

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

Sumitomo Chemical

Other prominent vendors

Ascend Performance Materials

Cytec Solvay Group

LUKOIL

Mitsubishi Rayon

Market driver

Increasing applications of PAM

Market challenge

Volatility in raw material prices

Market trend

Increase in demand for bio-based polymers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

