China, 05, June 2017: Events ranging from open air concerts to Broadway shows and church gathering to weddings, all in involves the implementation of lighting, beautification and special effects equipment. ABD Lighting Equipment CO., LTD over the past 10 years is considered as a quality controlled stage lighting manufacturer. They also offer spotlight fixtures, ambient lighting equipment, LED moving head wash setup, etc. Their products cater to the requirements of events like open air and indoor concerts, Auto Expo, opera etc.

ABD Lighting Equipment CO., LTD incorporates quality products with customer satisfaction by providing pre-sale and after sales support both on and off site. In depth technical specification and customer queries are attended with diligence by the support team. The company presents its unique lighting systems that can transform any place completely. These lights are meant to meet multiple requirements and customers can even get them customized as per their needs and requirements. Presently, the company offers all its products to customers from different parts of the world. Each of the orders is shipped through the services of reliable shipping service providers like DHL, FedEx and UPS.

The stringent quality control systems in place have helped the company to manufacture an array of high quality and innovative products. The company started off in the year 2008 and over the years they have put together a team of highly trained support and R&D team. This in turn allows them to provide their national and international clientele with quality assured products they deserve. They have an international client base that consists of India, Brazil, Europe, West Asia and also The United States.

The range of products that they offer are audience light, battery powered LED uplight, LED matrix Blinder light, and 3000 watts strobe light. Specially, its Stage special effect equipment such as confetti firing guns, smoke machine and smoke gun, Light controlling consoles are among the most advanced forms of lighting systems. The LED co2 gun is adjustable, easy to operate and is a steady choice club owners and event organizers alike. The central light controlling console is an updated version of the 2008 model. It comes retrofitted with a USB flash drive port and also with a list of 3000 preset lighting configurations.

ABD Lighting Equipment CO., LTD manufactures is a company based in China, where their manufacturing plant is situated. All the corporate operations are controlled from their office at Hong Kong. In order to know more about ABD Lighting, customers can check their website. It serves as a virtual office that offers details about each and every products and a platform to get in touch with the company directly.

About ABD Lighting Equipment CO., LTD:

A decade’s experience in manufacturing stage and event lighting equipment ADB lighting have also implemented their expertise in the special effects and stage accessories equipment. To know more about ADB lighting, please visit their official website.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Fandy Lee

Company: ABD Lighting Equipment CO., LTD

Phone: +86 18620251816

Email: info@abdlighting.com

Website: http://www.abdlighting.com/