6 Salon, an award-winning hair and beauty salon with two Detroit area locations in Birmingham and Royal Oak, has announced through its website that its flagship Birmingham location is now the official salon of The Townsend Hotel, a luxury hotel in Birmingham.

In announcing its partnership with The Townsend Hotel, 6 Salon notes that the hotel sets high standards for luxury. The hotel, the salon’s announcement reads, “is a Four Diamond, Four Star Hotel that has set new standards with spacious rooms and suits, fine dining and exceptional amenities in a desirable location.”

The location of the hotel is close to the salon in Birmingham, making it an ideal location, according to the announcement, for a variety of different people and activities. Additionally, the salon notes that the hotel has developed its solid reputation over several decades. “The hotel has been providing world-class service for a luxurious getaway or business meeting for over 20 years. Offering afternoon tea, an impeccable dining experience and a chic Corner bar for cocktails, the hotel is located in the prestigious shopping district of Birmingham, Michigan,” writes 6 Salon. https://twitter.com/6_salon

Beyond its status as a destination for travelers, The Townsend Hotel is also a popular location for meetings, conferences, wedding receptions and other special events. It features several conference rooms, a restaurant, dining gallery, banquet hall and a many other rooms that aim to serve different groups. The hotel provides several different specials and packages that allow individuals and groups discounted rates on certain rooms, services and lengths of stay. https://www.facebook.com/6salon

6 Salon was named Salon of the Year by Salon Today magazine in 2014, as well as Best Salon by Hour Detroit in 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009 and 2007. The location in Birmingham features 21 stations and offers a wide array of hair and beauty services. Among the services offered by the salon are haircuts, hair coloring, make-up, nails, threading and waxing. A full line of professional hair and beauty products and tools from industry-leading brands is also available at the salon. Further details can b found at http://www.sixsalon.com/#services-section

The 6 Salon Birmingham location is on S. Old Woodward, which is one block south of Maple in downtown Birmingham and only a five-minute walk from The Townsend Hotel. Street parking is available, and parking at the downtown Birmingham parking decks is also an option for salon customers. A full listing of services and prices is available on the salon’s website. For more information on the services available at 6 Salon and its partnership with The Townsend Hotel, the shop can be contacted by using the contact information provided below.

