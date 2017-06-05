This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Sports Protective Equipment market.
Companies/ Key Vendors Mentioned in this Report are Adidas Group, Amer Sports, BRG SPORTS, Under Armour, Nike, BAUER Hockey, Harrow Sports, Mizuno, Palmgard International, Riddell, Schutt Sports, Slazenger, and Warrior Sports.
Sports Protective Equipment is used to minimize the risk of injury during any sporting activities. These safety standards are set by national health and public health organizations and the governments. Sports protective equipment is mainly used in action or high contact sports like rugby, football, among others to reduce the risk of injury.
Analysts forecast the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR Of 3.31% During The Period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports protective equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• adidas Group
• Amer Sports
• BRG SPORTS
• Under Armour
• Nike
Other prominent vendors
• BAUER Hockey
• Harrow Sports
• Mizuno
• Palmgard International
• Riddell
• Schutt Sports
• Slazenger
• Warrior Sports
Market driver
• Popularity of national and international events
Market challenge
• High price of associated sports protective equipment
Market trend
• Increasing online retailing and multi-channel distribution
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Global sports protective by retail format
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Global sports protective equipment market: An overview
Exhibit 02: Global sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)
Exhibit 03: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 04: Global sports protective equipment market by product
Exhibit 05: Global cycling protective equipment market by product type
Exhibit 06: Global cycling protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)
Exhibit 07: Global ball sports protective equipment market by product type
Exhibit 08: Global ball sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)
Exhibit 09: List of extreme sports
Exhibit 10: Types of protective equipment for extreme sports
Exhibit 11: Global extreme sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)
Exhibit 12: Global other sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)
Exhibit 13: Global sports protective equipment market by retail format 2016 and 2021 (% share)
Exhibit 14: Global sports protective equipment market by retail format 2016 and 2021 ($ billions)
Exhibit 15: Global sports protective equipment market by geography 2016 and 2021 (% share)
