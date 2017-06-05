This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Sports Protective Equipment market.

Companies/ Key Vendors Mentioned in this Report are Adidas Group, Amer Sports, BRG SPORTS, Under Armour, Nike, BAUER Hockey, Harrow Sports, Mizuno, Palmgard International, Riddell, Schutt Sports, Slazenger, and Warrior Sports.

Sports Protective Equipment is used to minimize the risk of injury during any sporting activities. These safety standards are set by national health and public health organizations and the governments. Sports protective equipment is mainly used in action or high contact sports like rugby, football, among others to reduce the risk of injury.

Analysts forecast the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR Of 3.31% During The Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports protective equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• adidas Group

• Amer Sports

• BRG SPORTS

• Under Armour

• Nike

Other prominent vendors

• BAUER Hockey

• Harrow Sports

• Mizuno

• Palmgard International

• Riddell

• Schutt Sports

• Slazenger

• Warrior Sports

Market driver

• Popularity of national and international events

Market challenge

• High price of associated sports protective equipment

Market trend

• Increasing online retailing and multi-channel distribution

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Global sports protective by retail format

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Global sports protective equipment market: An overview

Exhibit 02: Global sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 03: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 04: Global sports protective equipment market by product

Exhibit 05: Global cycling protective equipment market by product type

Exhibit 06: Global cycling protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 07: Global ball sports protective equipment market by product type

Exhibit 08: Global ball sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 09: List of extreme sports

Exhibit 10: Types of protective equipment for extreme sports

Exhibit 11: Global extreme sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 12: Global other sports protective equipment market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 13: Global sports protective equipment market by retail format 2016 and 2021 (% share)

Exhibit 14: Global sports protective equipment market by retail format 2016 and 2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 15: Global sports protective equipment market by geography 2016 and 2021 (% share)