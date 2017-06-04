Tool Bar Crew, a leading name in the world of digital solutions has launched a Metacafe Video Downloader , which can be the right choice for users who want to download videos from the popular platform.

Metacafe has gone from strength to strength since its inception and is now hugely popular all over the world. The video sharing website specializes in short form video entertainment that has something for all users. The videos on the site are classified in different categories including movies, sports, music, video games etc.

Thus users have the benefit of watching a news story or a sporting event that they might have missed out on. However they can’t always view the videos on the platform or would prefer to have them downloaded for later use. This extension makes the task of Metacafe Video Download so much easier.

There was a time when users would need to get professional help to handle the task. But that’s not the case anymore as they can download the videos themselves and without any difficulty. The extension just adds a download button on the video page and then redirects users to video download site.

That’s all it takes for users to download the videos they want from Metacafe. The extension can be used only once or frequently, based on their specific requirements. It gives complete power in the hands of users, who will also be pleased to find that the downloaded videos are of impeccable quality. It is compatible with many devices and is lightweight as well.

About Metacafe Video Downloader

This smart and simple extension ensures that users can download videos from the video sharing platform without any professional help.

URL: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/metacafe-video-downloader/oahbdbaaifmgihhgaecooabebchhfpak