Moj Café Boutique, a designer cake boutique is pleased to offer a sumptuous range of custom birthday cakes in Delhi and a wide range of kids cakes in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and nearby areas. Customers can avail fresh cakes door delivered from MOJ Café. The café specializes in designer bday cakes in the most flavorsome designs. There are exclusive cakes for kids such as the Micky Fondant Tier Cake. The vibrant Tier Fondant Cake needs a special mention here. Apart from being colorful, the cake is also available in different flavors such as pineapple, chocolate, black forest, blueberry, vanilla, strawberry and butter-scotch. It is a perfect choice for first birthdays or baby showers.

This two-tier cake is the best-selling because of the design and an additional element of cupcakes around the cake. Each and every cake order is crafted with freshly sourced natural ingredients and are home delivered with utmost care and on a timely fashion. For those who are looking for customized kids cakes in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, this is the right place to be. There are excellent designs to choose from for girls, boys, and infants and of course the very exclusive minion cakes. The cakes are available in different themes and concepts marking the occasion. And if the customers have a specific design in mind, they can share the same with the master bakers here and Moj ensures that the cake is delivered as per the customer’s design idea.

It is not just designer bday cakes that Moj specializes in but brownies, cupcakes, macaroons, mini cakes and the very exclusive cake in a Jar. These are perfect treats and little surprises for the special ones who walk into the café. The team here constantly updates their catalog with new designs and delicious creations from time to time. From birthdays to anniversaries, retirements to engagements, weddings to Christmas, mother’s day to valentine, there are some of the most succulent designer cakes right here at Moj.

To check out the range of custom birthday cake in Delhi and kids cakes in Delhi Gurgaon Noida visit https://www.mojcafeonline.com/

About Moj Café Boutique

Moj Café Boutique, https://www.mojcafeonline.com/ based at Delhi, India is a designer cake boutique specializing in crafting beautiful and delicious cakes with the finest natural ingredients for all occasions. From designer bday cakes to custom birthday cake delhi, they also offer all types of kids cakes in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and nearby areas.

Contact

Shalini S

Company: Moj Café Boutique

Address: 123/9, Above Bikaner Sweets, Gaushala Kishan Garh, Vasant Kunj, Delhi – 70, India

Phone: +91-9015446446

Website: https://www.mojcafeonline.com/