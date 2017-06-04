Brussels, Belgium – on June 03, 2017 – A family from Belgium started crowdfunding project ANH Labs. This project has purpose to create work places for skilled couple without help from any government program and cover needs in laser cutting and engraving in neighborhood region.

Skilled people after 45 are not needed in the current economy. Heavy promotion of hiring of graduates puts out of economy much more people after 45. People become hostages of recruitment services and profiteers on the job market. Now, when retirement age is going to 65, several generations are left alone against this policy. The founders create workplaces for themselves and for next generations of the family, provide quality services, produce products which are in demand, stay active, this is the purpose of this project.

After analysis of demand and proposal on local market in Belgium founders decided to use their technical skills and start laser cutting and engraving service. The founders have carefully selected several possible locations for future company, modern and power model of a laser machine, did all necessary calculations. Supplier of the machine was very kind to provide very good conditions of a contract and all necessary trainings and updates.

To collect money for this project founders of ANH Labs have launched a project campaign on crowdfunding website Indiegogo. This project already received a first contribution and the work on this project continues. New perks – awards will be added soon.

The founders are grateful for support they already have, to those who participates spreading word about ANH Labs project or buying perks.

Page of ANH Labs project on Indiegogo website https://igg.me/at/anh-labs

Everybody is welcome to participate and the founders will be happy to answer all questions.