Good vision isn’t just about seeing well. It’s about living well too. It impacts quality of life and overall wellbeing. Attend Optegra’s Open Evening in Birmingham on June 6, 2017 at 6.30 PM to learn more about how to restore vision and experience life’s greatest moments in glorious high definition.

The very popular Birmingham event will be led by Optegra’s well-known specialist eye surgeon Mr. Mark Wevill who has performed over 20,000 laser eye surgery operations with outstanding outcomes. Attendees can benefit from Mr. Wevill’s extensive experience by asking questions and getting their doubts cleared about vision correction.

The Eye Care team at Optegra takes utmost care of the participants to ensure they are relaxed so as to gain maximum from this experience. During the event, in addition to learning more about the pioneering vision correction treatments offered by Optegra with a special focus on Lens Replacement (Clarivu) & Laser Eye Surgery, attendees can also take a guided tour of the state of the art Birmingham Hospital. At the end of the evening, there is an opportunity for interested participants to book a free consultation offered on select treatments. To learn more about what happens at an Optegra Vision Correction Open Evening, watch the video here

The Birmingham Open Evening will be held at the Optegra Eye Hospital located at Aston University Campus, Coleshill Street, Birmingham, B4 7ET 6 (Sat Nav Postcode B4 7EH). The event is free to attend and interested family and friends are welcome. Attendees while learning about the most advanced vision correction procedures can also enjoy light refreshments. As space is limited, those attending are asked to book their space for the Birmingham Open Evening in advance

Optegra Eye Health Care has recently been featured in the press including BBC Radio, after having launched their 20 page Vision of Britain report in conjunction with Boots Opticians. The report makes compelling reading for those looking for useful day to day advice on eye care. Visit the Optegra website to download the complimentary Vision of Britain report.

To learn more about Optegra, UK’s most trusted eye hospital group as rated by patients visit Optegra.com or call 0808 273 6059 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.

About Optegra Eye Health Care

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser eye surgery, lens replacement (Clarivu™), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastic procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.

Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit Optegra.com

