Keane hit the UK music scene in 2004, leaving an indelible imprint with those who wanted to go “Somewhere Only We Know”. Coming from the heartland of 1066 Country, the band are now also leaving a footprint through the towns of Battle, Bexhill and Hastings, with a series of three Geotourist walking tours.

Working in partnership with 1066 Country Marketing and the Battle Marketing Group, Geotourist is proud to announce the launch of the Keane trails that will bring another layer of history to life in 1066 Country, even if the Keane trails do focus on a more recent history.

Much of Keane’s work has been inspired by 1066 Country.

For fans of Keane, it’s a great way to better understand the impact that the local area had on both the band and their work – a carefully curated collection of glimpses behind the music and lyrics. For visitors who may be new to Keane’s work, the trails represent a fabulous opportunity to get to uncover more about the band and see just how 1066 Country continues to play a key part in the UK’s heritage – from history to pop culture.

There are three trails; one each in Hastings, Battle and Bexhill. The tours take in points of importance to the band and their journey to music stardom, as well as the locations behind the lyrics. Many of the band’s images and videos feature locations in 1066 Country.

Geotourist are delighted that the Keane trails add to the other Geotourist tours in the area. With a richly historic tour of Battle, narrated by ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Anton Lesser, bringing the whole town of Battle to life, visitors can access the history of the area beyond the fascinating abbey. In Hastings, the Geotourist tour brings The Stade fishing and cultural quarter to life and explains just why the black timber buildings were – and still are – so important to the day to day life of the town while our tour of Rye and Bexhill lifts the lid on some surprising local facts that you might miss by simply walking round.

Shaon Talukder, CEO, of Geotourist said, “We are truly delighted to launch the Keane Trails on Geotourist. Not only does it helps fans of the band and visitors to the area access behind-the-band info and insight, but the Geotourist platform means that people can listen to tours in the same way that we now listen to music – through our devices. Our free tours can be enjoyed through your own smart phone, which mean that you can immerse yourself in the world around you as you move at your own speed. Geotourist tours mean that you can take a tour at a time and a pace that suits you – there’s no need to sign up to an organized tour group, making it easy to take a tour in a quiet half hour or to help you orientate yourself when you arrive in a new place. We’re excited about our new musical content and welcome everyone to try it”.

