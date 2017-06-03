Holland Homes LLC., a local home building company, offers quality renovations and additions while staying within their client’s budget. This includes full kitchen, bathroom, roof, and room renovations and additions with a “no obligation” consultation. All projects, including craftsmanship and materials, come with a one year warranty.

Whether you need to renovate one room or remodel your entire home, Holland Homes will create a detailed plan to exceed your expectations. The Holland Homes’ team uses your ideas and their creativity to create your dream space. They recommend creating Pinterest or Houzz boards to have a deeper understanding of your style and how you want your home remodeled. Some of their most common renovation and addition projects include combining kitchen and living spaces, roof replacements, and complete kitchen facelifts.

“Since opening in 2006, we have earned a reputation of skilled, efficient, home builder professionals with great attention to detail,” said owner Daniel Holland. “We have high standards for quality and so do our customers.”

About Holland Homes

Holland Homes is a home construction company in Auburn, Alabama that focuses on renovations, remodels, roofing and custom home building. Since 2006, they have built a reputation of a detail-oriented and efficient business through customer satisfaction. To learn more about the services Holland Homes offers, please visit www.hollandhomesllc.com

Media Contact:

Robert Melvin

Company: Holland Homes

Address: 421 Opelika Road, Auburn, AL 36830

Phone: 334-332-7157

Email: Robert@hollandhomesllc.com

Website: www.hollandhomesllc.com