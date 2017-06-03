Tubeless tires, as the name suggests, runs without a separate inner tire. Dissimilar to pneumatic tires which operate with a different inward tube, tubeless tires has persistent ribs configured into the bead of the tire. So, they are constrained by the force of inside air to seal the rims of wheel. Tubeless tire is made up of tread, spiral layers and steel belt. Tread is used to give frame support of the vehicle and better traction resulting in better transfer of breaking stress to road. Tubeless tires offer various advantages over the pneumatic tires such as fuel efficiency, less balance weight required, easy repair and better safety. Also, it is cost saving as no tube is required. Further, tubeless tires offer better heat dissipation which increases the overall life of the tire. Tubeless tires have become most attractive product in the tire industry due to its various advantages over other tires.

Based on type, automotive tubeless tire is divided into radial tires and bias tires. Further, automotive radial tubeless tires has got an edge over bias tires in the terms of solid construction, wider tires, better ride experience and longer life. The passenger automobile division held the largest market share of automotive tubeless tires in 2016. According to the OICA Car association, roughly 68 million passenger automobiles were sold globally which additionally anticipated the automotive tubeless tires market. Further, enormous expansion of automotive industry is expected to raise the demand over the forecast period. The few factors bolstering the marketing of automotive tubeless tires market are better fuel efficiency and increased life of vehicles.

Market Size and Forecast

The automotive tubeless tires market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period and estimated to showcase a revenue to USD 196 billion by 2024.

At present, Asia- Pacific is holding the largest market share of automotive tubeless tires accounting for more than 50% and is anticipated to have its dominance over the forecast period. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4 %.

The major factor for the growth of automotive tubeless tires market in Asia-Pacific is the expanding automotive industry in countries like Japan, China, South Korea & India. Thus, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its supremacy over the forecast period followed by North- America and Europe. Increasing disposable income is the major growth factor for automotive tubeless tires in European countries and North America.

Market Segmentation

Based on market survey, global automotive tubeless tires market is segmented into following segments:

By Type

• Radial tubeless tire

• Bias tubeless tire

By Vehicle Type

• Two-Wheeler

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

By Region

Global Plywood Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea & Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand, production and sales of automobiles, technological advancements in automotive tubeless tire industry and rise in disposable income are some of the key drivers bolstering the global automotive tubeless tires market. Further, fuel efficiency, rise in demand of better performance vehicles and low cost of tubeless tires is driving the global automotive tubeless tires market.

Moreover, strict automotive emission policy and advanced technological developments such as low weight tubeless tire, environment friendly tubeless tires and advanced raw materials are the factors driving the global automotive tubeless tires market.

However, varying raw material price and lack of technological advancement for commercial and off road vehicles are the key challenges hampering the growth of automotive tubeless tires market.

Key players

• Ceat Tyres Ltd.

• MRF ltd.

• Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

• Yokohama Tyres

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• Pirelli Tyre S.p.A

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd

• Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

• Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

• MICHELIN

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The Global Automotive Tubeless Tires Market is segmented as follows:

• By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Vehicle Type Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/automotive-tubeless-tire-market-global-demand-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2024/277

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919