It is a crime to drive a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol as the driver is deemed to become incapable to operate the vehicle safely and may become a cause of traffic accidents. This is the reason that Houston has strict dwi and dui laws that even a first time offence without any accident leads to severe consequences like jail time, fines, suspension of driving license and personal restrictions. The punishment may vary based on the severity of the case but being caught in a dwi case can actually affect your employment, public disapproval, higher insurance rates and notations in your criminal record. It is for this reason that you must contact an experienced Houston DWI lawyer immediately if you are accused of dwi charges. The lawyer can help you with the court proceedings and come up with the best defense strategies to safeguard your interests.

The Houston DWI lawyer with their years of experience can easily identify if there are any inaccuracies, defects or misinformation in the case filed by the prosecution so that it can be dismissed even before a trial in the court. The attorney also questions the reliability of the tests done by the officer and the equipment which the prosecution needs to be proved beyond doubt. The lawyer also comes up with strategies attributing the erratic driving pattern of the client either due to medical or physical condition at that instance and not because of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Whatever might be the case for you being charged with dwi accusation, it is the responsibility of the Houston dwi lawyer to find loop holes in your case and fight hard in the court to ensure your interests are protected in the case. In case you’re driving license has been suspended, the lawyer would helps you to file for occupational license so that you can have access to limited driving privilege to meet your daily purposes.

By finding a Houston DWI lawyer who has good experience as well as the patience to listen to your case and come up with the best defense strategies it is possible for you to come out of the case and also see that the charges are expunged from your records.

