April’2017 | Mumbai: Dr. Debraj Shome – the global pioneer in the field of facial plastic surgery, is all set to hold a training session on Botox and Filler injections, being organized under the aegis of the Allergan Medical Institute in Singapore on 31st March and 1st April 2017. Surgeons from across the fraternity will be attending the same and learning from the experiences and insights that Dr. Shome will be sharing with them.

He is a world renowned specialist in facial plastic surgery, reconstructive procedures and cosmetic surgical treatments. He is one of the few Indian professionals to be listed by Wikipedia as a noted name in this super-specialty field and is definitely one of the top names in the country for procedures like Rhinoplasty, face-lifts, Rhytidectomy, Otoplasty, hair restoration, Blepharoplasty and other related surgeries.

“Dr. Shome will be training multiple surgeons from across the medical fraternity in his upcoming session on Botox and Filler injections. During this training module, Dr. Shome will be sharing his extensive experience in the field while performing on cadavers so as to provide the attending professionals with a practical insight on these cosmetic procedures. This session is just one of the many that he has planned for the year 2017 in an effort to generate new advancements in the field and provide instruction to fellow industry experts and students – a small effort towards ensuring a bright and successful future for the world of cosmetic surgery as a whole.” the PR representative of Dr. Debraj Shome explained in a recent interview.

Botox is short for Botulinum toxin – a substance that is administered by way of injections under the eyes, around facial lines, on the glabella and the forehead of a patient for the purpose of treating hyperfunctional lines. This treatment is considered to be one of the most effective non-surgical solutions for anti-ageing. Dr. Shome’s website FacialPlasticSurgeonIndia.com holds a treasure trove of information on Botox and filler injections and is frequently consulted by students and industry professional as a reference resource.

He has been constantly working on pushing the boundaries of cosmetic surgery through his practice as well as through his frequent participation as a faculty in educational events related to his field. When one talks about India’s standing in the world of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Debraj Shome is one name that cannot ever be missed.

