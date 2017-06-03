CitizenshipConsultant.com is one of the oldest most reputable companies within the Citizenship by Investment industry and holds the strongest credentials.

Governments have developed Citizenship by Investment Programs offering permanent residency and second citizenship to high-net-worth individuals and their families.

CitizenshipConsultant.com has successfully processed a second nationality and passports for thousands of clients from over 45 countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The company is an approved citizenship processing firm licensed by the various Governments represented. The company is one of the selected few approved firms worldwide to process citizenship applications.

The company’s clients range from billionaires, business people with well-established renowned companies, politicians, entrepreneurs, executives

CitizenshipConsultant.com successfully provides assistance to high net worth individuals in obtaining Residence Permits , Alternative Citizenship and in getting a Second Passport under the Citizenship by the Investment Programs facilitated under the current legislation in countries like Antigua Barbuda, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Dominica, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Malta, Monaco, Nicaragua, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Seychelles, Singapore, St Kitts & Nevis, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.

Dual citizenship can be a good investment for individuals looking for freedom, flexibility, and financial opportunities. There are many advantages in getting a second passport like the possibility to travel to and explore new countries without an arduous visa process, Enhance business opportunities and global presence, ensure protection and wellbeing for future generations of family members and establish a new tax domicile.

Take a look at the citizenship by investment by programs to find the service that’s right for you at http://www.citizenshipconsultant.com

CitizenshipConsultant consult, advise and offer representation in matters related to residency and citizenship. The mission is to provide applicants from all over the world freedom and protection. The company has supported hundreds of wealthy individuals, families, business owners.

