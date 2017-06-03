As the UPSC results for Civil Services 2016 were declared yesterday, Chanakya IAS Academy outshone once again with four of its candidates featuring in the top ten selections. As an institute that carries a legacy of more than 24 years, it is a moment of great pride.

The candidates who have appeared in the all India top ten ranks are – Anmol Sher Singh Bedi (Rank 2), Saumya Pandey (Rank 4), Abhilash Mishra (Rank 5) and Kothamasu Dinesh Kumar (Rank 6). These sterling results illustrate the fine teaching standards of the Academy.

It has garnered a total of 434 successful selections in the Civil Services examination this year. This includes representations from 26 states with 77 from Uttar Pradesh has the highest. This clearly evidences the high level of trust that the Academy enjoys in various parts of the country and the popularity it enjoys nationwide.

“Along with the students, it is a matter of great pride for Chanakya IAS Academy too. The Academy aims at revolutionizing the thought process of students and their approach towards problems, which results in their success. Every student comes to us with a unique level of learning, and understanding, and with our meticulous approach towards the Civil Services preparation, we enhance their learning curve and analytical abilities so that they leave the Academy as fine young men and women capable of becoming able administrators.” said Mr. AK Mishra, Founder & Chairman, Chanakya IAS Academy.

“Our institute also identifies talents across the country, which is deprived of success due to lack of financial support. Our aim is to recognize their potential, and make sure to eliminate any financial obstacles facing them.” Mr. Mishra also fondly known as Success Guru added.

The Academy wishes Good Luck to all the candidates for their endeavors as Civil Service officers!