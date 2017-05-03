bigmarketresearch.com include new market research report ”United States Prebiotics Ingredients Market Report 2017” to its huge collection of research reports.

In this report, the United States Prebiotics Ingredients market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

United States Prebiotics Ingredients market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Prebiotics Ingredients sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Dupont

Cargill

Beneo

Frieslandcampina

Beghin Meiji

Yakult

Royal Cosun

Samyang Genex

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oligosaccharide (MOS/GOS/FOS)

Inulin

Polydextrose



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Prebiotics Ingredients for each application, including

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplement

Animal Feed

