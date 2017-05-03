Albany, New York, May 03, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Global Market Study on Radiology Information Systems: Software Segment Projected to Gain Significant Value Share by 2024 End”. Acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are key strategies adopted by various manufacturers to increase consumer base across different geographies in the global radiology information system market. Strengthening of installation base and post sales services of radiology information systems, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are key focus areas for players in this market.

While studying the market, the expert team of analysts have observed that the software segment in the MEA market is expected to witness comparatively high growth due to growing adoption rate of integrated and standalone radiology information systems in the region. Besides, APAC represents the most lucrative market, followed by North America and Europe.

Analysts, after a detailed study of the market, have come to a conclusion that acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are key strategies adopted by various manufacturers to increase their customer base in different regions in the global radiology information system market. For instance, in 2015, Siemens acquired Cerner Corporation and the unique feature of this acquisition was the advancement in the interoperability of electronic health records with medical devices. In a similar way, GE healthcare has collaborated with OneMedNet Corporation, a pioneer in medical image sharing and exchange technologies, which brings secure peer-to-peer image sharing to healthcare suppliers in the U.S. in addition to GE’s cloud-based solutions.

This comprehensive report covers the growth rate projection and forecast factors of the global radiology information system market and includes historical demand trends, radiology information system market growth rate, the financial performance of top companies, raw material production trend and increasing disposable income which is influencing the global radiology information system market. While collecting the data, the analysts have referred to inputs from the government database and trade value and volume inputs from regional manufacturers, secondary and primary sources and benchmarking method. Persistence Market Research has also validated the data under which the expert team of this company have excluded regional average profitability margins from the estimated data collected from distributors. The report also studies the overall market approach and underlines factors influencing the growth of the global radiology information system market along a detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and regulations. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends has been included to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, Persistence Market Research has provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable.

Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

By Platform

Integrated

Standalone

By Component

Services

Consulting Services

Custom Application Development

System Integration

Support and Training Services

Other Services

Hardware

Software

By Deployment

Cloud Based

On-premise

By End User

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

Diagnostics Labs

Others

Research Methodology

The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue of the global radiology information system market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the volatile market characteristics, the report triangulates the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply and demand sides. The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global radiology information system market. As previously highlighted, the global radiology information system market is split into various categories. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends governing the global radiology information system market.

