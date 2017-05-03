An accelerometer is atype of sensor that measures force due to acceleration of the sensor. A piezoelectric accelerometer utilizes the piezoelectric effect of certain materials to measure dynamic changes in mechanical variables, such as mechanical shock, vibration and acceleration. Piezoelectric accelerometers convert one form of energy into another and provide an electrical signal in response to the condition, property or quantity. Acceleration acts upon a seismic mass that is restrained by a spring or suspended on a cantilever beam, and converts a physical force into an electrical signal.

This force is applied directly on to the piezoelectric material, usually crystals, which modify its internal alignment of negative and positive ions and results in accumulation of a charge on the opposite surface. This charge is calculated as the voltage generated by the piezoelectric material or the accelerometer, when being exposed to stress or vibration. Piezoelectric accelerometers have various implementations and applications in industrial devices and applications that rely on the evaluation of mechanical force and vibrations for their operation.

Piezoelectric accelerometers may or may not include integrated signal-conditioning circuitry. Signal-conditioning circuitry receives the raw voltage output from the accelerometer’s piezo sensors. It then converts it into a more suitable signal that’s more readily processed by instrumentation. The Global Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of types, the global market is classified into high and low impedance.

High impedance accelerometers have a charge output that is converted into a voltage using a charge amplifier or external impedance converter. Low impedance units use the same piezoelectric sensing element as high-impedance units, and incorporate a miniaturized built-in charge-to-voltage converter and external power supply coupler to energize the electronics and decouple the consequent DC bias voltage from the output signal. On the basis of forms, the global market is classified into Piezoelectric charge (PE) accelerometers, IEPE accelerometers.

IEPE stands for Integrated Electronics Piezo Electric and defines a class of accelerometer that has built in electronics. Precisely, it defines a class of accelerometer that has low impedance output electronics that works on a two wire constant current supply with a voltage output on a DC voltage bias. On the basis of material, the global market is classified into single crystal (quartz and Rochelle salt), and ceramic materials. On the basis of application, the global market is classified into Aerospace and defense, automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, semicon & electronics, energy/power, general industrial, other. Aerospace comprises modal testing, wind tunnel, and shock tube instrumentation; landing gear hydraulics; rocketry; ejection systems.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, England, Russia and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa. The key players are PCB Piezotronics, Meggitt Sensing Systems, Bruel and Kjaer, Honeywell, KISTLER, Measurement Specialties, and Dytran Instruments.

