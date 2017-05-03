Albany, New York, May 03, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report to the ever-expanding online collection of market intelligence on the global industry verticals regarding the Data Management Platform Market. Persistence Market Research analyzes the global data management platform market in a new publication titled “Data Management Platform Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. This study provides data for 2015 along with a comprehensive forecast for the period 2016–2024. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global data management platform market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends on all five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global data management platform market over the forecast period.

Structure of the report

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global data management platform market, while identifying the factors contributing to the growth of the market across various regions. The report provides insights on data management platforms on the basis of deployment type such as cloud-based and on-premise. It also provides insights related to different end-users of data management platforms such media agency, brand/ retailer, publisher and ad networks. Increasing adoption of data management platforms by enterprises and brands is the major factor creating a significant growth in the global data management platform market.

Segmentation comprises demand for data management platforms in all the regions and important countries in the world. Deployment type segmentation includes current and estimated revenue generated by adoption of cloud-based and on-premise deployment types. While data source segmentation includes present and forecasted revenue generated by different data sources such as first party, second party and third party data in the global data management platform market. Segmentation based on end-user includes media agency, brand/ retailer, publisher and ad networks. The report provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 for all these segments and sets the forecast within the context of the global data management platform market.

The report covers in-depth analysis on the following key segments:

By Deployment Type

By Data Source

By End-user

By Deployment Type, the market is segmented into:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Data Source, the market is segmented into:

First Party Data

Second Party Data

Third Party Data

By End-user, the market is segmented into:

Media Agency

Brand/ Retailer

Publisher

Ad Network

By Region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Incl. Japan (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

This study discusses the global data management platform market size and key market dynamics. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets. Market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market. Market estimates for this study have been based on value i.e. revenue being derived through regional adoption of data management platforms. The global data management platform market has been analyzed based on expected market demand. Market data for each segment is based on demand and corresponding revenue, obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional key players as well as extensive secondary research. All market numbers have been derived on the basis of demand for data management platforms across different regions. Several primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of this market study. Secondary sources include OneSource, Factiva, Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications among many others.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been provided to present clients with a dashboard view of various comparison points including revenue bracket, key strategies, and global presence amongst others. It also enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Moreover, the company market share analysis of the top companies operating in the global data management platform market has been analyzed.

Research methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global data management platform market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, the outcome of different types of analyses has been triangulated based on the technology trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, the report only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the global data management platform market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of deployment type, by data source, by end user and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends governing the global data management platform market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global data management platform market.

