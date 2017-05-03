The report titled “Global Powersports Market with Focus on Off-Road Vehicles (2017-2021)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global powersports market by volume. The report also gives an insight of the global powersports market by segments and by region.

Furthermore, the report includes the analysis of the global Off-Road Vehicles and Snowmobiles. The report provides a regional analysis of the powersports market, including the following regions.

Country Coverage

• US

• Canada

• Rest of The World

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global powersports market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Further, key players of the powersports market Arctic Cat, Polaris Industries Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

1. Arctic Cat

2. Polaris Industries Inc.

3. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Executive Report Summary

• The motorsports encompass the group of competitive events that involve the use of motorized vehicles for both racing and non-racing competition.

• The powersports is a subset of the generalized category of motorsports. The powersports are basically distinguished and defined from the other on the basis of use of engine.

• The powersports could be further segmented into Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), Personal Watercraft, Snowmobiles and Motorcycles. The ORVs could further be classified into All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Side-by-Side (SxS).

• The global Powersports market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2009-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously.

The Powersports market is expected to increase due to growth in global GDP per-capita, increasing urban population, increasing global youth population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, high cost of snowmobiles, prone to economic fluctuations and high susceptibility to weather conditions, etc.