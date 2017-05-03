About Light Aircraft

A light aircraft is generally a one- to eight-seater aircraft, which has a maximum gross take-off weight of 12,500 lbs.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Light Aircraft Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global light aircraft market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Light Aircraft Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request Sample PDF of Report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/256308

Key vendors

Cirrus Aircraft

Electric Aircraft Corporation

e-Go Aeroplanes

ICON Aircraft

JMB Aircraft

Textron Aviation

Other prominent vendors

Airbus Electravia – Propellers E-Props PC-Aero

Market driver

Reduction in fuel prices

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Unskilled and amateur pilots

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Advent of 3D printing

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?