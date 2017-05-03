About Light Aircraft
A light aircraft is generally a one- to eight-seater aircraft, which has a maximum gross take-off weight of 12,500 lbs.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Light Aircraft Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global light aircraft market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Light Aircraft Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Cirrus Aircraft
Electric Aircraft Corporation
e-Go Aeroplanes
ICON Aircraft
JMB Aircraft
Textron Aviation
Other prominent vendors
- Airbus
- Electravia – Propellers E-Props
- PC-Aero
