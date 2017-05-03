Market Research HUB’s new report “Global Feed Antibiotics Sales Market Report 2017” is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 3.91% during 2017-2022. Antibiotics have been traditionally used in the animal feeds as anti-microbial as well as growth promoters. Besides, they also promote efficient conversion of feed to animal products, an increased growth rate and a lower mortality rate. Antibiotics have been used in animal husbandry for over half a century however the consumption has been decreasing due to consumer awareness about the health hazards.

Feed antibiotics are combined with basic feed mix to prevent animal diseases and improve their overall growth. The end users of feed antibiotics are compound feed manufacturers, integrators, farmers, home-mixers, livestock and aquaculture industry. The adoption rate of farmers & meat producers and pricing have brought about changes in the feed antibiotics market regarding formulations, usage, and production priorities.

The market for feed antibiotics is currently witnessing a steady growth due to an increasing scope of applications in the livestock industry. Industrialisation of livestock industry across the globe, growing demand from Asia-Pacific and South American countries are the major drivers for the market. Continuous disease outbreak among animals is also fuelling the application of antibiotics. Global Antibiotics market is impacted by the ongoing debate and ambiguity surrounding the continued use in animal feeds in many markets. Ban of some antibiotics in North American and European countries is also affecting the market growth adversely in those regions.

Feed antibiotics market is segmented by product type and animal type. Tetracyclines are the most widely used antibiotics accounting for around 53% of the total feed antibiotic market volume. The aminoglycosides and macrolides market volume are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% because of emerging concerns about rampant use of other antibiotics

Asia Pacific region acts as the biggest market with emerging markets like China, India growing a strong foothold. Poultry feed is the largest segment of the feed antibiotics markets. North America and mainly, USA, remain major players even after the ban of certain substances. This has pressurised the leading production companies to look for sustainable alternatives and new breakthroughs.

Companies like Pfizer, Merck, Cubist, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, etc. have continued investing in the sector and hope to bring out breakthrough products and expand the line. Leading players in the market are focused on the expansion of the business by targeting countries in Asia-pacific region either by investing in new production unit or acquiring established small players in the area.

