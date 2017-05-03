Albany, New York, May 03, 2017: The 3rd platform is basically cloud-based and offers anytime, anywhere access to any application functionality. It has completely replaced the 2nd platform market and revolutionized software as well as hardware firms in tailoring their business models, followed by improvements for business users. A new forecast report, focusing on the future growth prospects of 3rd platform market has been recently added to the ever-expanding online collection of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), and is title as “3rd Platform Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016–2023”. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the ongoing market situation as well as the future potential of the global 3rd platform market.

The report offers an exhaustive evaluation of the industry through in-depth insights, historical data and verifiable estimations about market data. Standard industrial analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been included within the report for proper understanding about the market situation. The report further examines market dynamics like drivers, restraints, risks and opportunities that have a strong effect on the global market and could influence the sector during the forecast years.

As per the key findings of the report, the major growth drivers contributing to the increasing adoption of the 3rd platform are its low cost, diversified usage and ease of use. The wide spread usage of connected smart mobile devices, along with the extensive use of social networking over a cloud-connected server infrastructure and big data analytics are seen as the major factors fueling the demand for 3rd platform market. Moreover, the report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every facet of the industry, including but not limited to: types, regional markets, technology, and applications. Geographically, the major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The key participants in the global 3rd platform market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., Accenture Plc, Redhat Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Amazon.Com Inc., Google Inc., Rightscale Inc., IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Oracle Corporation, Mobileiron Inc., Skyhigh Networks Inc., and Splunk Inc. The strengths and weaknesses of these prominent companies in the global market are studied using leading industrial analytical tools.

