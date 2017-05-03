New Shoebox Retrofit Kit Applies Clever Lighting Design to Deliver Programmable, Energy Efficient Replacement for Commercial, and Exterior Luminaires.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — At Lightfair International 2017 being held in Philadelphia next week, Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, will unveil its new Universal Voltage LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit. Designed to replace conventional shoebox lighting and 400W HID luminaires, the new LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit uses clever LED programmability for greater energy-efficiency and performance. The Kit comes in a single configuration for outdoor applications using street lamps, parking lights, and area lighting luminaires.

The LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit supports 120V to 227V with low total harmonic distortion (THD) and features an integrated thermal management system for optimal performance, reliability, and longevity. The Kit is designed to maintain the aesthetics of the original shoebox luminaire and can be used in dry or damp locations. It also is UL Classified for Field Installation and can be fitted in from five to 10 minutes. The outdoor/high-output version of the Shoebox Retrofit Kit also complies with DLC 4.0, the new DesignLight Consortium standard.

Part of Fulham’s growing line of clever LED lighting products, the LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit has a programmable driver that can be configured for 165W to 53W for greater versatility and low power consumption, with seven programmable wattage settings for multiple lumen outputs (preset by request). Smooth dimming can be programmed from 100 percent to 10 percent or 0 percent. The unit also is compatible with daylight harvesting controls, occupancy sensors, and building automation systems.

“We designed the new LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit for versatility as well as performance. Our clever lighting initiative gives OEMs and installers programmable flexibility to configure and control our LED lighting to suit multiple applications,” said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing for Fulham. “Our new LED Shoebox Retrofit Kits can be used with different voltages and programmed for different power consumption, wattage settings, and lumen outputs. With clever programmability, customers can store fewer parts and be assured of compatibility and easy installation.”

The LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit can be installed either into a screw-in luminaire with an E39 or E26 base, or using a direct mount bracket. A protective lens enclosure is included and rated as a high voltage barrier that meets the 5VA flame rating. The surface-mount LEDs on the DC module also feature NTC thermal feedback, and the thermal heatsink fin design for best lumen and life performance.

Fulham will be displaying the LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit and other products at Lightfair in Booth 3101. Fulham’s line of LED lighting units is available from Fulham locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.