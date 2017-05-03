Albany, New York, May 3, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new study titled, “Construction Aggregates Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.Construction aggregates are a broad category of granular materials such as crushed stone, stone, and gravel etc., which finds application in construction activities. Aggregates are the world’s most mined material. Aggregates give resistance to wear and erosion, volume stability, and other desired physical properties to the finished product.

Construction aggregates are mainly used in the applications such as commercial, residential, Industrial, and infrastructure in a number of construction activities. The global construction aggregates market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 350.2 Bn in 2016 to USD 560.9 Bn by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Rising investments in the construction sector are driving the growth of the global construction aggregates market

New trends such as manufactured sand, and recycled aggregates, along with the rising investment in infrastructure globally are driving the growth of the global construction aggregates market, whereas the high transportation costs, stringent zoning regulations, the seasonal factors, and the rising energy costs restrain the growth of the global construction aggregates market.

Infrastructure segment constitutes a major share of the total market volume

In terms of volume, the highest CAGR will be observed in the residential segment for the forecast period. However, the infrastructure segment is likely to constitute the largest share of the total market size.

China is the largest market of construction aggregates and dominated the global construction aggregates market

China was the biggest consumer of construction aggregates and dominated the global construction aggregates market in 2015, followed by North and Central America. China will represent the fastest growing region in the construction aggregates market in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 4.7%, however, developing economies like India and the Middle East are also anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate in construction aggregates market during the forecast period. The market in North and Central America will cross a value of USD 95 Bn by 2024 end.

In order to reduce its dependence on oil, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) have undertaken major steps as a part of the economy transformation. A few infrastructure development steps undertaken by these countries include following projects, and these are highly expected to impact the construction aggregates market demand in the region

Dubai is scheduled to host the World Expo 2020 at the Jebel Ali area, involving total revenue of between US$ 2 Bn to 4 Bn. The amount spent on the secondary infrastructure will be over US$ 8 Bn, and would provide construction opportunities in the hospitality, transport, commercial, and retail sectors.

2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar: Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar’s 2030 Vision, country’s infrastructure expenditure is estimated to reach about US$ 150 Bn.

Major players in the global construction aggregates market are focussed towards expanding their production capacities

Key players in the global construction aggregates market included in the report are LafargeHolcim Ltd., Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., LSR Group PJSC, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement AG, CRH plc, and EUROCEMENT Holding AG. The reports also focus on key developments and strategies of these key market players.

