Spring 2017 ByteScout.com, the company most well known for their well-trusted PDF and Barcode managing solutions came out with a major update of their software suite. This, along with general performance improvements added a couple of handy features to the areas of PDF processing, PDF converting and barcode reading.

While it’s usually not easy to gather out every information from a PDF file, ByteScout’s PDF Extractor SDK already offered easy-to-use components to grab any part of the document, whether it is a table, a form or even a damaged text. Now it’s capable of doing even more with the new features of removing text from a document, reading custom attributes, or extracting embedded images right into Base64 encoded strings or stand-alone files – making it easy for example to store them in a database without any other post-processing.

Converting and rendering documents also made more effective, with more control given to the user over what should be rendered – if the user wants to exclude the vector graphics, images or even the texts from his document, now there is an easy way to do that. In addition, it’s possible to convert the document into a plain HTML file in a way that the text flow will adapt to the new format. Also, rendering Type 3 fonts made faster.

ByteScout’s another flagship product, the Barcode Reader SDK also got some new features to make barcode recognizing more seamless than ever. This means a handful of new image preprocessing filters for scaling and auto-cropping and an enhanced color conversion mode to read barcodes from photo images with a much better success rate. Also some popular barcode types such as DataMatrix and Code39 became easier to decode, even in a 180° rotated state.

